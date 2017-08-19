Budget, Xbox One X-enhanced ReCore Definitive Edition leaked

A budget-priced ($20), Xbox One X-enhanced Definitive Edition of ReCore will be released at the end of the month - 29th August - according to a Microsoft website hiccup. Included will be a new Eye of Obsidian quest and a new T8-NK robot.

NeoGAF caught the listing before Microsoft pulled it down, and shared the details. There will apparently be HDR support and enhanced Xbox One X visuals though 4K support isn't explicitly mentioned.

The ReCore team had been preparing an announcement for 20th August, according to a Twitter post. Presumably the Definitive Edition is it.

2 more days until we drop info on the update! While we wait, let's see what #ReCore creations you've been making. — ReCore (@ReCoreGame) August 18, 2017

Whether a patch adding the new technical features and content will be offered to existing ReCore owners isn't yet known, but I expect it will.

ReCore, an action adventure from Microsoft Game Studios, was released last year. A "litany" of technical problems sullied what was otherwise "an unpretentious throwback to a different age", wrote Martin in his ReCore review. The Definitive Edition's existence suggests Microsoft Game Studios giving the game a second chance.