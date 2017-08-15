Deadly Premonition director Swery announces RPG about people who turn into cats

Deadly Premonition and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die director Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro has announced his next project called The Good Life.

Described as a "daily life RPG", The Good Life is about a New York photographer named Naomi who visits a peculiar English village where everyone transforms into a cat at night. Naomi herself will learn to morph into a feline where she'll be able to access places previously out of reach in human form.

The Good Life will be the debut title from Swery's new studio White Owls. The eccentric director said this quirky mystery "will inherit the spirit of Deadly Premonition". That game likewise had a day/night cycle in which characters would go about their lives in real-time. The Good Life will also be set in a town called Rainy Woods, which was the working title of Deadly Premonition.

Despite these similarities, Swery noted that The Good Life will feature a "brand new style of gameplay", though it's not clear exactly what that will be.

"I'm positive that the happiest town in the world and the most bizarre townspeople in the world will capture your heart and pull you deep into their world," Swery said of this project.

Swery's interest in humanoid cats isn't new as one of D4's supporting characters is a woman who behaves like, and may in fact be, a stray feline.

The Good Life will be a crowdfunded effort, with a campaign launching on Fig 3rd September.