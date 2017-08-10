Destiny 2 has exclusive sparrow for Virgin Fibre customers

UK Virgin Fibre customers will get an exclusive sparrow vehicle in Destiny 2, decorated in the brand's red and white livery.

If you have Virgin Fibre you can use the Athena Victorious sparrow in Destiny 2 from the game's console launch day, 6th September.

Codes for the sparrow must be claimed from Virgin Media's website (virginmedia.com/redeemsparrow) before 13th December. Images of the sparrow have not yet been released officially, but were showcased by YouTuber MoreConsole:

It's the second brand promotion for Destiny 2 to be detailed this week, following the Rockstar Energy drink and Pop-Tarts offers unveiled on Monday. These will grant you in-game gear and XP bonuses.

Destiny 1, meanwhile, partnered with Red Bull to offer XP bonuses and an exclusive blue-coloured sparrow.

Will the Virgin Fibre sparrow be available for anyone not on Virgin Fibre? Activision is yet to say.