Starfire lights up Injustice 2 today

Injustice 2 gets a new DLC character today: Starfire.

Starfire is the ultraviolet ray-wielding heroine perhaps best known as being a prominent member of DC's Teen Titans.

In Injustice 2, Starfire has celestial projectiles, flight and can create weapons out of energy. The video below shows off some of her gameplay. She looks like a decent keep away character.

As is Injustice tradition, the first thing we must do with any new character is check out their intro dialogue (Bizarro's still top of the intro dialogue table). The video below reveals Starfire's best lines (spoiler: there's a lot of lit this and lit that).

Those who bought the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack or Fighter Pack #1 can get Starfire today.