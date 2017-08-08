Behold Overwatch's scantily clad Summer Games skins

Overwatch's Summer Games event kicks off tomorrow through 28th August and now we know what its seasonal skins entail.

Blizzard revealed the new beach-based costumes on Overwatch's official site. There's also quite a few shots of them in action in the Summer Games trailer below:

Just to name a few, we've got a haughty femme fatale version of Widowmaker, Zarya sporting her muscle beach workout attire, McCree dawning his lifeguard gear, and Soldier: 76 getting ready to grill some fresh meat.

Overall there will be more than 50 new items to unlock during this 20-day event. You'll also be able to snag gear from last year's Summer Games, which have now been discounted from 3000 to only 1000 credits.

The football-inspired sport Lúcioball will return too, along with a new Sydney Harbour stadium. This time around Lúcioball will have its own ranked mode. Play 10 games and you'll get a special spray, while those who place in the top 500 will get an even rarer spray.

Now which summer skins are you most excited about?