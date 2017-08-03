Battlefield 1's Community Test Server arrives on consoles

Battlefield 1's Community Test Environment (CTE) is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users.

The CTE, previously only available to PC users, lets players test certain features, maps and modes before they're released for the main game. Allowing players to test content before official release is a great way for the developers to identify issues and for the community to give feedback. It's pretty much beta testing and is similar to the Public Test Realms used in other games such as Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and World of Warcraft.

However, not all Battlefield 1 players can access the CTE. To get in on the action you need to own Battlefield 1, the game's Premium Pass, and have an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription.

If you have all of the above, then great! You can register for CTE access by clicking on 'More' in the game's main menu and then selecting the 'Community Test Environment' option. Registering does not guarantee access, DICE said, but ensure you have room for a big download all the same.

The CTE recently let users test content from the from the upcoming In the Name of the Tsar DLC, which is due for release proper in September.