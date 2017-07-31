Hey! Pikmin fails to set UK chart on fire

Last Friday saw Nintendo release a triple salvo of 3DS titles in the UK: Miitopia, Hey! Pikmin and Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training. The trio of games fared fair to poorly.

Miitopia made the UK top 10, in seventh place - just above another new entry, Rugby League Live 4, in eighth.

Hey! Pikmin just made the chart, way down in 29th position. "This basic puzzle-platformer captures none of the depth and panic of Miyamoto's surreal strategy games, but a good deal of the charm," Oli opined in Eurogamer's Hey! Pikmin review.

Dr. Kawashima - which European fans have been waiting more than five years to be localised - did not make the top 40 at all.

Crash Bandicoot was, once again, by far the best-selling game in the UK. But Nintendo still has something to celebrate - sales of Splatoon 2 on Switch held steady, and the game remained in second place.

The full top 10 lies below: