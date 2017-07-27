Friday the 13th finally patched on Xbox One

The team behind Friday the 13th: The Game has announced its long-awaited Xbox One patch is now live.
Xbox One users had been promised a patch to bring their version of the game in line with with PC and PlayStation 4 versions for some time now. In a joint statement on Facebook, publisher Gun Media and developer Illfonic apologised for the time it's taken to get the patch out.
"The team has significantly reduced crash instances and performed a major sweep on bugs that have been persistent with the Xbox version. Our sincere apologies for the time that this has taken to arrive, but we will be monitoring the patch and are already working on additional fixes. We believe this patch will greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms.
"Again, we thank you for your patience and our team cannot wait to bring in more content that will be coming!"
The patch has fixed a heap of issues which previously plagued the game including waiting times for matchmaking and character glitches.
Here is the full list of patch notes:
- Increased stability due to memory issues.
- Fixed audio threading issue that could cause stability problems.
- Fixed an issue where users could swap save games to use a DLC only Jason in game.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes matchmaking wouldn't find open lobbies. Now can backfill a lot better.
- Switched to new memory allocator that increases performance and frame rate.
- Matchmaking Fixes. Should decrease amount of time it takes to match make.
- Added a Random option in the lobby.
- Increased effectiveness of Jason and Counselor spawn preference options. Shuffling the possible Jason list 3x as much to help randomness.
- Fixed issue with Jason's morph cursor not always showing
- Disabled inhale sound effect for breathing while in a hiding spot.
- Made dead body stingers less obnoxious: Ignored while being pursued by Jason; 10s cooldown; Will not fire for witnessed nearby deaths.
- Various fixes to the different glitch / hide / exploit spots.
- Fixed issue where you have infinite stamina.
- Fixed a few areas where the player couldn't reach with Jason. Also fixed a stuck spot on Packanack.
- Fixed perk roller UI sometimes getting stuck if there is an error talking to the database.
- Fixed session heartbeat requests to be more resilient to service failures.
- Fixed character hair stretching at lower frame rate.
- Fixed Jason not always aborting the knife throw when stunned.
- Fixed a case where it was possible to get stuck in a knife throw.
- Fixed some visibility issues with the door interaction icons.
- Fixed some placement issues with dropped items.
- Fixed Jason's mask floating when knocked off.
- Fixed Jason not always cancelling shift or morph if they hit a car in reverse.
- Fixed an issue with the hiding spot exit code.
- Fixed Counselors potentially getting stuck inside of a wall if hit while climbing through a window at the perfect time.
- Fixed Rotate Minimap With Player not updating when changed until a map change.
- Fixed some host specific crashes.
- Fixed people being able to share settings save games.
- Fixes for DLC.
