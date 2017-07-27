Friday the 13th finally patched on Xbox One

The team behind Friday the 13th: The Game has announced its long-awaited Xbox One patch is now live.

Xbox One users had been promised a patch to bring their version of the game in line with with PC and PlayStation 4 versions for some time now. In a joint statement on Facebook, publisher Gun Media and developer Illfonic apologised for the time it's taken to get the patch out.

"The team has significantly reduced crash instances and performed a major sweep on bugs that have been persistent with the Xbox version. Our sincere apologies for the time that this has taken to arrive, but we will be monitoring the patch and are already working on additional fixes. We believe this patch will greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms.

"Again, we thank you for your patience and our team cannot wait to bring in more content that will be coming!"

The patch has fixed a heap of issues which previously plagued the game including waiting times for matchmaking and character glitches.

Here is the full list of patch notes: