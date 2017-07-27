Destiny 2's awful turbines will be less awful when the game comes out

I enjoyed the recent Destiny 2 beta. It didn't blow me away, but there was one section in particular that annoyed the hell out of me: the turbines room.

The turbines pop up in Homecoming, the game's opening story mission. You enter a room with two large turbines that rotate at an aggressive speed, one clockwise, the other anticlockwise. You have to overload a generator to stop them. To overload the generator, you have to destroy three exhaust turbines, dodging the two large spinning turbines in the process. The only problem is, the turbines are one-hit kill, and this being a first-person shooter, platforming of any kind is, generally, awful. It's pretty frustrating.

You can watch Ian Higton do pretty well with the turbines in the video, below. Skip to the 32 minute, 58 second mark to get straight to the carnage.

Thankfully, Destiny 2's turbines room will be less frustrating when the game comes out.

In an interview with the Namek vs. Saiyan podcast, Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith said there's only one turbine in the launch version of the game.

"I was surprised by the turbine, because there's only one turbine spinning in the shipping game," he said. "And I was surprised to see two of them."

Smith said two turbines was too hard for the opening level of the game.

"That's a great example of something that we implemented, we found it to be too challenging - you know, especially for that opening sequence of the game - and in the shipping game, we've removed it," Smith said.

"There's one spinning turbine instead of two. I died to it a couple of times, too!"

So there you have it. Destiny 2's awful turbines are already nerfed.