Overwatch's Doomfist is real, and he's available now on the PTR

Ever since Overwatch's launch last year, there have been murmurs that Blizzard would add a new character called Doomfist to its roster of playable heroes. And now it has!

But first some background on Doomfist's legacy. Whispers of him coming began with an early cinematic starring Widowmaker and Reaper trying to steal Doomfist's gauntlet. His presence was also teased in-game, with a couple of maps adorned with posters of Doomfist, advertising the impending hero. For the past several months Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan continually teased and released other characters, but now the jig is up and Doomfist is here!

Well, sort of. At the moment he's only available in the Public Test Realm, but it won't be long until he makes his way into the larger public.

As for Doomfist himself, he's Talon's leader, though it sounds as if the name Doomfist has been passed down to various vigilantes who have worn the powerful gauntlet adorning his right arm. Overwatch's in-game posters show very different-looking men all appearing front and center in their particular Doomfirst poster.

For a while, it was rumoured that former American football player and actor Terry Crews would be voicing the role, as folks had seen Crews inconspicuously visiting developer Blizzard's studio. The actor himself even publicly expressed a desire to play the part. That's not what happened though, as the voice in the trailer above sounds nothing like Crews.

When it comes to abilities, Doomfist is equipped with a short-range shotgun-like hand cannon, ground pound, uppercut punch, charged rocket punch, and he produces a shield after successfully using his abilities against other players.