StarCraft Remastered has a release date and price

In March Blizzard announced its award-winning sci-fi real-time strategy StarCraft would get a modernisation. Finally we have a release date and price.
StarCraft Remastered launches worldwide on 14th August and will be available for Windows and Mac PCs for £12.99.
The remastered version will see a full graphical upgrade to the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War expansion. Other features include:
- Widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution
- New matchmaking and leader boards
- Player profiles that track individual statistics
- Cloud saving for campaign progress, hotkeys, and replays
- Higher fidelity music and sound
- The ability to switch between Remastered and the original StarCraft with the click of a button
The game is now available for pre-purchase from the Blizzard shop. Those who pre-order before the release date get exclusive in-game rewards, including three unique building skins for use in StarCraft: Remastered - the Char Hive, the Korhal Command Center and the Aiur Nexus. Keen players who pre-order also get digital bonuses in StarCraft 2, including the Alexei Stukov co-op commander and three unique portraits that celebrate StarCraft: Remastered.
