StarCraft Remastered has a release date and price

In March Blizzard announced its award-winning sci-fi real-time strategy StarCraft would get a modernisation. Finally we have a release date and price.

StarCraft Remastered launches worldwide on 14th August and will be available for Windows and Mac PCs for £12.99.

The remastered version will see a full graphical upgrade to the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War expansion. Other features include:

Widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution

New matchmaking and leader boards

Player profiles that track individual statistics

Cloud saving for campaign progress, hotkeys, and replays

Higher fidelity music and sound

The ability to switch between Remastered and the original StarCraft with the click of a button

The game is now available for pre-purchase from the Blizzard shop. Those who pre-order before the release date get exclusive in-game rewards, including three unique building skins for use in StarCraft: Remastered - the Char Hive, the Korhal Command Center and the Aiur Nexus. Keen players who pre-order also get digital bonuses in StarCraft 2, including the Alexei Stukov co-op commander and three unique portraits that celebrate StarCraft: Remastered.