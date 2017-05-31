Pokéland is yet another new Pokémon mobile app

There's yet another new Pokémon game coming to iOS and Android smartphones - Pokéland, a mobile version of the long-running spin-off series Pokémon Rumble.
Anyone familiar with Pokémon Rumble will recognise Pokéland immediately - it has the same art style and RPG brawler gameplay as the Wii, 3DS and Wii U games. As you might expect, the app will be free-to-play.
Unlike other Pokémon mobile games, Pokéland is notable for being tied into Nintendo's own Account system - so you can use your Mii character within the game. Presumably this means the app could also offer My Nintendo rewards.
ã¿ããªã§Î±ãã¹ãã¯Androidç«¯æ«ã§ã®ã¿åå å¯è½ã§ããããã±ã©ã³ããããã£ã¨é¢ç½ããããããããããã®æè¦ããå¾ ã¡ãã¦ããã¾ãï¼ https://t.co/kyzeY4SCAS #ãã±ã©ã³ã pic.twitter.com/f3IVI5cWoD— ããã±ã©ã³ããã¿ããªã§Î±ãã¹ãå ¬å¼ (@pokelandapp) May 31, 2017
The announcement comes only a few days on from the launch of Magikarp Jump, a game where you raise the popular fish Pokémon until it is cruelly killed/you find a better one.
An alpha test for Android phones will take place in Japan from today and last until Friday, 9th June.
