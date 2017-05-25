Street Fighter 5 to get Vega's Spain stage this month

Remember the Spain stage from Street Fighter 2? The one that would see Vega leap onto the cage, climb up to the top before jumping down to slice his opponent up with his claw? Well, it's coming back - in Street Fighter 5.

A modern version of the cage, called Flamenco Tavern comes out on 30th May alongside new character Ed and various other features and updates. And yes, Vega can climb the stage.

I can't see Spain being of much use at tournaments because of the way it delays Vega's special moves, so it'll probably be banned on the Capcom Pro Tour, but it's still a cool novelty for casual play. The Spain stage costs $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money.

Elsewhere, the Thailand stage Capcom edited because it contained music it wasn't supposed to returns on 30th May with a new BGM. This also costs $3.99 / ￥400 / €3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money.

Ed, who was created as a replacement body for M. Bison but raised by Balrog, comes out on 30th May priced $5.99 or 100,000 FM.

Perhaps most important of all, 30th May is the day the new Capcom Fighters Network rolls out to all Street Fighter 5 players. This is billed as a significant update to the way the fighting game plays online, with a raft of balance changes (Balrog's Turn Punch is getting a nerf) and matchmaking improvements. If you sign in at any point from 30th May to 13th June, you get a bonus 50,000 Fight Money.