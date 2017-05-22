Far Cry 5 debut trailer teases new setting

The rumours are true: Far Cry 5 will be set in Montana, Ubisoft confirmed in a teaser trailer for the next entry in the open-world shooter series.

More specifically, it will be set in a rural wilderness known as Hope County, which based on a cursory Google search does not appear to be a real place.

Another teaser trailer suggests a modern setting due to the use of power lines adorning the countryside. Look closely in this trailer and you'll see a man repeatedly slamming another person's skull into a church bell.

Ubisoft teased a full reveal of Far Cry 5 will follow this Friday, 26th May.