The Witcher Netflix series begins production

Production has begun on a new Netflix television series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher Saga. It has nothing to do with video game maker CD Projekt Red.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski, meanwhile, will be a creative consultant for the series.

"I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories," he said in a press release quote, "staying true to the source material and themes that I have spent over 30 years writing. I'm excited about our efforts together as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life."

It's a position in stark contrast to Sapkowski's involvement with The Witcher series of video games, which amounted to absolutely nothing - something he spoke candidly with me recently about.

We started production of the series based on âThe Witcherâ in coop. with @NetflixUS and SeanDanielCompany. Tomek #BagiÅski one of the dir! pic.twitter.com/hYXWCHySOF — Platige Image (@PlatigeImage) May 17, 2017

We've heard about this Witcher screen adaptation before, but back in 2015 it wasn't clear what form the project would take. Now we know it will be made in collaboration with Netflix and be a series, which makes a lot of sense.

Platige, the Polish animation and film studio behind the project, will work with producers Sean Daniel (The Mummy, Ben-Hur, The Expanse) and Jason Brown (The Expanse) on the project. Platige's Tomek Baginski, who directed all three Witcher video game intro cinematics, will be involved as one of the directors.

Said Baginksi and Platige colleague Jarek Sawko: "There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books that goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today's challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and the hero inside all of our hearts."

Which actors will star in the series it doesn't say. Who are your picks?