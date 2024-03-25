You can get a 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV for £769

It's nearly the end of the Amazon Spring sale but there's still time to save on some excellent tech products, like the LG C2 4K OLED TV which is over £100 off right now.

It won't be long until the LG C4 4K TVs hit the shelves, but the previous generations are still fantastic 4K TVs in their own right, and continue to get cheaper thanks to 15 per cent discounts like this:

This deal is sold and dispatched by Hughes Electrical, a well-known retailer in the UK and highly rated seller on Amazon. The discount is marked as a 'spring deal' by Amazon, so will likely end at midnight tonight when the spring sale ends.

The LG C2 TVs took the top spot in the Digital Foundry guide for best 4K TVs for HDR gaming, and will still deliver that level of performance in 2024.

The LG C2 provides incredible contrast, unparalleled pixel response times and gorgeous colour reproduction, as well as Black Frame Insertion (BFI) support up to 60Hz.

For gaming, the C2 has excellent variable refresh rate support including HDMI VRR for consoles and FreeSync/G-Sync for PC users, delivering smooth motion from 40Hz to 120Hz without any input lag or tearing.

As far as I can tell, this is the cheapest a brand-new 48-inch LG OLED C2 TV has been, so if you've ever fancied grabbing one for your big-screen gaming setup now's a great time.

