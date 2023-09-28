Xbox game captures will be deleted after 90 days following new update

Microsoft has introduced a new update across Xbox that aims to simplify users' experiences when they set about backing up their game captures.

With this update in play, any captures stored on the Xbox network will now be deleted after 90 days. Users can check on their captures' status via the Captures app, where any images coming close to that 90 day limit will be flagged.

As is apparent with this "new retention approach", Xbox users will need to ensure any captures they wish to keep for more than that 90 day period are backed up elsewhere or risk losing them forever.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Starfield Official Gameplay Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Xbox has said this will now be easier than ever, thanks to its "simplified experience" for backing up captures on OneDrive (or another external storage setup of your choosing) that comes with this update.

"You can move, manage, and bulk upload where you store your captures on your Xbox console," Xbox explained. Here is how to do it:

Boot up your console and press the Xbox button. From there, go to My Games & Apps > See all > Apps > Captures. When you are in this capture tab, you should then see a "Tell me more" button. This, Xbox said, is "where you can get started".

Xbox users will also be able to "set up future captures to automatically back up to OneDrive so you never have to wonder if everything is backed up," the company has said.

You can see how it will look in the image below.

Image credit: Xbox

You can read more over on the Xbox blog.