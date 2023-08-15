If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox adds enforcement strike system to improve safety and transparency

Up to eight strikes for a year's suspension.

The Xbox logo
Image credit: Xbox
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Xbox is introducing a new enforcement strike system, adding transparency to its safety systems.

From today, every enforcement of bad behaviour will have a strike attached with an appropriate severity.

The maximum severity, after eight strikes, will be a year's suspension from Xbox social features like multiplayer, messaging, parties, and party chat.

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

Strikes will still allow access to single-player games and purchased content. However, for the most serious violations (like illegal activity), Xbox retains the right to permanently suspend accounts from all activity.

After two strikes, players will be suspended for one day, while four strikes will result in a seven day suspension. All strikes will remain on a player's record for six months.

Players will be able to view their enforcement history, including the impact strikes have on their record. Families will also be able to view the history of members in the same group.

Infographic on Xbox strike system
The strike system in full. | Image credit: Xbox

The aim of the update is to improve the transparency of Xbox safety systems for everyone and follows on from last month's introduction of voice reporting to combat toxicity.

News of the strike system has been shared on the Xbox Wire blog by Dave McCarthy, CVP Xbox player services.

Said McCarthy: "We are constantly improving our safety measures and bringing more systems and tools in place that empower players to respectfully interact with one another – because everyone deserves a place to comfortably be themselves online, free from harassment and bullying."

