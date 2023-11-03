If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warcraft Rumble launches early, ahead of BlizzCon opening ceremony tonight

Get ready.

Warcraft Rumble artwork showing a knight and green troll charging into battle.
Image credit: Blizzard
News by Tom Phillips
There's a new Blizzard game available today, very slightly earlier than planned.

Warcraft Rumble is the company's new free-to-play tower defence strategy title for mobile devices, featuring a cast of familiar faces from the World of Warcraft universe.

Originally announced last year as Arclight Rumble, Blizzard's latest effort arrived on app stores last night, a day ahead of this evening's big BlizzCon opening ceremony.

Blizzard's recent Warcraft Rumble developer update.

The game features a 70-mission single-player campaign where you assemble an army, choose leaders (such as Grommash or Jaina) and deploy spells to battle foes. There's also co-op and PVP.

Tonight's BlizzCon festivities kick off with the event's big Opening Ceremony at 6pm UK time (11am Pacific) live from Anaheim in California. It marks the company's first in-person event since the pandemic, and since Blizzard faced a storm of controversy over workplace controversies.

We're hoping to hear more on Diablo 4's next season and first big expansion (which might be called Lord of Hatred), and perhaps something on the next all-new project from Blizzard - a survival game set in an all-new fantasy franchise, being led by former Far Cry boss Dan Hay.

Meanwhile, if you fancy giving Warcraft Rumble a go, it's available on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

