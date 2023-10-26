Valve's long-awaited SteamVR 2.0 update gets official release

Valve has officially released its long-awaited SteamVR 2.0 update, which - among other things - overhauls the Steam store experience in VR as part of an "ongoing effort to better unify the Steam ecosystem for all users, providing a more consistent experience across devices".

SteamVR 2.0 was confirmed to be in the works all the way back in 2019, but it wasn't until its surprise re-emergence last month that it started finding its way into users' hands - initially as part of a short beta designed to iron out any major wrinkles ahead of a general release.

And that official launch has now arrived, with the update bringing the likes of an overhauled VR storefront that'll make new and popular VR games easier to find, alongside the majority of features introduced as part of Steam's Steam-Deck-inspired Big Picture redesign.

There's also Steam Chat and Voice Chat integration, easier access to notifications, and an updated keyboard bringing support for emojis, dual-cursor typing, themes, and new languages. A more detailed breakdown of SteamVR 2.0 can be found in Valve's patch notes.

The company says the official launch of SteamVR 2.0 means it'll now be able to add new Steam features "much faster and more frequently" in the future.