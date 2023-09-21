Valve releases dates for first Steam sales next year

Valve has released the dates for the first Steam sales planned for next year.

Yes, as Valve gently reminds us in its announcement post (even if I wish it didn't), "2024 isn't exactly that far away", so the dates for its upcoming sales have been published to allow developers to prepare their applications for inclusion in the relevant events.

Confirmed sale dates include the usual Spring Sale, the next edition of Steam Next Fest, and a number of themed events.

Here's what's been announced, so you can prepare your wallets and wishlists effectively.

8th - 15th January: Capitalism and Economy Fest will focus on games about "cold hard cash"

22nd - 29th January: Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest will unsurprisingly highlight games featuring pirates and/or ninjas

5th - 12th February: Steam Next Fest will showcase upcoming releases, expect many demos and not enough time to play them all

12th - 19th February: Remote Play Together will include games that support Steam's Remote Play Together feature

26th February - 4th March: Dinos vs. Robots Fest will focus on games featuring dinosaurs and/or robots (I like how Steam specifically states that kaiju and dragons do not count as dinosaurs)

14th - 21st March: Spring Sale, the usual seasonal sale

25th March - 1st April: Deckbuilders Fest will be all about card games where deck management is key

Still to come this year is Steam's winter sale, which is scheduled for 21st December to 4th January 2024. The Game Devs of Colour Expo is currently running a Steam sale and has discounts on excellent titles like Amarantus and Coffee Talk.