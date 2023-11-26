US readers can save 40 per cent on a Glorious' Model O 2 gaming mouse this Black Friday weekend

Gaming accessories such as keyboard and mice are heavily discounted this Black Friday, but we're here to make sure you're getting the best discounts on great products.

Glorious have made excellent tech products for some time, and their Model O 2 wired gaming mouse is currently available for just $38.99. This is a huge 40 per cent price drop from its usual RRP. It should be noted this is the second iteration of Digital Foundry's number one ranked gaming mouse.

The DF team liked the Model O's lightweight build, and the O 2 comes in at just 59 grams. There's still friction-free mouse feet, a quality 26,000 DPI sensor, and switches rated to last 80M clicks.

There are still so many deals coming through this Black Friday weekend. Check out our deals guide to make sure you're saving as much as possible when buying tech essentials.