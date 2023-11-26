Ukie's diversity initiative #RaiseTheGame launches its new Empower Up Toolkit

UK games trade body Ukie's diversity initiative, #RaisetheGame, has partnered with recruitment agency Amiqus to launch Empower Up, a "comprehensive platform to equip game companies of all sizes with the knowledge, frameworks, guidance, and resources they need to establish, improve, or grow their equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) policies".

The companies say that "at the heart of Empower Up" is a practical Health Check tool that companies can use to benchmark where they are "on their EDI journey", as well as provide further advice and guidance on how to move forward.

"Empower Up is suitable for all games companies, wherever they are on their EDI journey," Ukie says. "For those looking to gain more understanding about what EDI is and why it’s important, the Intro To EDI section provides an overview. It also provides a summary of different Diversity Characteristics and Under-Represented Groups, along with some specific advice and guidance on each.

"Equality, diversity, and inclusion are crucial for creating a fair and just society. Equality involves treating all individuals fairly and impartially, without discrimination. Diversity recognises and values the unique differences between individuals, while inclusion creates a welcoming and respectful environment that embraces and supports diversity."

UK games trade body Ukie's latest diversity campaign, Impact, aims to "showcase and celebrate the talents" of six disabled and neurodiverse UK-based games industry professions.

The "annual long-term initiative" hopes to feature people from across various areas, specialisms and levels and "have stood out in their career [as] are proud advocates of their identity".