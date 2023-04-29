If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ukie's Impact campaign aims to "showcase and celebrate" disabled and neurodiverse games industry professions

Nominees must be "vocal, visible, and open about their disability or neurodiversity".

UK games trade body Ukie's latest diversity campaign, Impact, aims to "showcase and celebrate the talents" of six disabled and neurodiverse UK-based games industry professions.

The "annual long-term initiative" hopes to feature people from across various areas, specialisms and levels and "have stood out in their career [as] are proud advocates of their identity".

To be eligible, nominees must be disabled and/or neurodiverse, be "vocal, visible, and open about their disability or neurodiversity", and working in any games industry role. The project is using the Equality Act 2010's definition of disability to define its criteria.

Prospective nominees can be submitted via the nomination form, where you can nominate yourself or someone else. The team is also looking for companies to sponsor and be involved in the campaign, too.

Last November, Ukie teamed up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to launch Access November, a new campaign launched under its RaiseTheGame initiative to "create meaningful cultural and behavioural change in UK game businesses".

The campaign offered virtual networking sessions, workshops and presentations, as well as online resources and "some in-person satellite events" to "inspire games industry professionals and companies to make their games more accessible".

