Platform, the UK gaming bar chain with two locations in London, has reportedly ceased trading and entered liquidation.

Both of the chain's venues, in Shoreditch and in Canary Wharf, now appear to have been permanently closed, Esports-News reported.

A message to partners of the firm stated that Platform had now contacted an insolvency firm to assist with liquidation of the company and contact creditors.

"Unfortunately, due to the company's financial position, it is with regret that I must inform you that the decision has been made to cease trading and place the company into creditors' voluntary liquidation," the message sent by Platform management reads.

Platform Shoreditch opened its doors in 2019, though suffered during Covid lockdowns. The company hoped to bounce back, and opened a second venue in Canary Wharf in 2023 alongside rival gaming bar Sidequest (which has also now shuttered).

Eurogamer has contacted Platform for comment.