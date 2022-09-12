Ubisoft boss indicates its "big AAA" games will adopt $70 price point

New comments by Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot suggest the publisher will be adopting the increasingly industry standard $70 USD price point for its "big AAA" titles in the future.

It's a price point that's already been adopted by many publishers - including the likes of Sony, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard, and Gearbox - on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but Ubisoft, for its part, insisted it had "not made any decision yet" when asked about bumping its prices up during an investor call last year.

However, it seemed like the publisher might finally have made its mind up when, back in July, it announced its upcoming pirate adventure Skull and Bones would cost $70/£70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - and now CEO Guillemot has indicated this will be the norm going forward.

Skull and Bones will be Ubisoft's first $70 title on PS5 and Series X/S.

Speaking to Axios about its future pricing strategy, Guillemot confirmed, "Some of [Ubisoft's] games will come at the same price as the competition." Expanding on that, he then added, "The big AAA games will come at $70".

Presumably that new price point will be limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases, but Guillemot didn't elaborate further in the quote provided by Axios, leaving plenty of questions still unanswered.

It's a bold time to be making such a move, of course, as households face rocketing bills and mounting economic difficulties. As Wes wrote in his piece on new-gen game pricing earlier this year, "I've spent some time thinking about the impact of this...price hike, particularly as we spiral towards a global recession the likes we haven't seen in a generation, and I have come to the conclusion that [it's] is beyond me, financially, and I'm sure it's the same for many others."