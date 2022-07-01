Tobii to be eye tracking technology provider for PlayStation VR2

Tobii has announced it is providing the eye tracking technology for Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR2.

"PlayStation VR2 establishes a new baseline for immersive virtual reality (VR) entertainment and will enable millions of users across the world to experience the power of eye tracking," said Anand Srivatsa, Tobii CEO.

"Our partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is continued validation of Tobii's world-leading technology capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions at mass-market scale."

The company has stated that the income from this deal with Sony is expected to represent more than 10 percent of its revenue in 2022.

Sony formally announced its latest foray into the world of VR in 2021, then at CES 2022 revealed its new VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller specs. The gadget promises fans a more immersive gaming experience with enhanced performance and interactivity compared to its predecessor.

The PlayStation VR2 will feature OLED screens capable of 4K visuals and, of course, eye-tracking technology. Eye tracking will mean you can look in a specific direction to serve as an additional input.

Elsewhere in PS VR2 news, yesterday we got our first look at the new kit out in the wild after one developer accidentally shared a new picture on Twitter.