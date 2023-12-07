THQ Nordic announces another delay to Alone in the Dark

THQ Nordic has announced another delay to its reimagining of 1992's Alone in the Dark.

The game was originally meant to release on 25th October, but was delayed to 16th January 2024 to avoid a month of "remarkable releases" including Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Alone in the Dark is now set to launch on 20th March 2024. In its press release, THQ Nordic said the decision to delay the game was to "avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays".

The most recent trailer for Alone in the Dark, titled Looking For Jeremy.

Jodie Comer and David Harbour star in Alone in the Dark as the game's two playable protagonists. Emily Hartwood (Comer) hires private investigator Edward Carnby (Harbour) to help find her uncle Jeremy who has disappeared. The fixed cameras of the original, which inspired the likes of Resident Evil, has been swapped to an over-the-shoulder perspective.

A free prologue, set prior to the game, is currently playable on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and follows a young girl named Grace as she sends a letter to Emily on Jeremy's behalf.