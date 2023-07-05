This speedy Lenovo Legion 5i laptop offers solid performance for an affordable price of £899.99 from CCL

Lenovo's Legion line have brought some of the best gaming laptops and desktops in recent years, offering great specs at very competitive prices. The Legion 5i is a continuation of that trend.

This model is packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, an RTX 3060 graphics card and a blazing fast 144Hz display all for just £899.99 from CCL.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 continues to be the ideal choice from manufacturers and gamers as the optimum card for gaming laptops. You can crank out some of the highest settings available in the latest games without breaking a sweat. And with a 12th gen Core i5 CPU, if you opt to play your games a high frame rates instead, the processor won't be struggling to maintain performance.

This is great if you want to take advantage of the IPS 144Hz display here, where you'll get to see more of the action and buttery smooth visuals. However, given it's also a 1440p display, you can choose to opt for resolution settings when playing your games instead. This isn't always a given for a gaming laptop at this price point.

Rounding out the specs are 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, which should be plenty to install a great library of games you can take with you anywhere. There are also the creature comforts of multiple ports here, such as HDMI, Thunderbolt and USB-A. This means you can save yourself the hassle of dongles and even use multiple displays without any issue.

