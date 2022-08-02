This Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor is at its lowest-ever price

Sometimes you can't compromise on speed when you're gaming. If you're trying to play fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive you're not going to be the best if your monitor can't keep up with what's happening.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor can certainly do that thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you'll be able to track your enemies no matter how fast they're running without any blur or ghosting when you move around.

Performance at this level comes with a price, but right now that price is the lowest it's ever been thanks to the £121 discount on the 27-inch Odyssey G7 at Amazon.

27-inch is generally considered the widest a monitor should go for competitive gaming, but if you want even more screen space for open-world games or multi-tasking, the 32-inch G7 is also down to £490.49, only 50p more than its lowest price.

Refresh rate and response times are important in gaming monitors, but they're not the only thing that is important. Resolution is also a big factor, and the G7 features a 1440p WQHD resolution on a QLED panel, so the colours of your games, films, and shows will have lots of depth and detail.

The Odyssey G7 can also be the hub of your desk set-up, with two USB 3.0 ports, as well as 2 display ports and an HDMI port so you can connect your PC, consoles, and some peripherals to it as well for easy cable management and extra connectivity.

We hope you grabbed this big saving on a monitor that should stay as the focus of your desk for a very long time. If you're looking for other great monitors for 1080p, 4K, or ultrawide gaming then have a read of Digital Foundry's Best Gaming Monitor guide to find your best options. If you want to keep up-to-date with more great monitor deals, sales events, and other discounts then the Jelly Deals Twitter is what you want to follow so you don't miss out.