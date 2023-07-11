This neat 1TB Integral micro SD card deal gives you a huge amount of storage for its lowest ever price of £97

Integral have been around for many years making reliable storage devices for PCs, phones and everything else. When it comes to micro SD cards, they're known for making some of the fastest cards available on the market.

For Prime Day, Amazon have discounted the 1TB version of Integral's high speed Ultima Pro micro SD card, where it's available for £96.99. It's the lowest price ever for this 1TB card.

This micro SD card has A2, C10 and U3 ratings. All of this means is that it's very fast, and this is reflected in the read speeds reaching up to 180MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s. These are incredibly fast for these tiny memory cards.

Although this particular offer isn't available in the US, our pals at VG247 have just shared this incredibly great value deal for a 1TB SanDisk Extreme micro SD card - now just $96.

This makes it very useful for devices like the Steam Deck and other PC handhelds, where you can load up large game files faster than before. It's also ideal for digital cameras and Android phones, particularly if you're recording 4K video where a speedy card is essential. That A2 rating means it's ideal for also storing Android apps on your phone. Of course, being a micro SD card means you can also save your digital game library for the Nintendo Switch, as well as general data you can use in desktops and laptops that have SD card slots.

Integral's reliability is also on the packaging here, where the card has been tested and is resistant against water, heat, pressure and x-rays, so it should survive most everyday environments.

There are so many deals going live during this year's Prime Day. We're currently updating our live blog to share some of the best deals with you, so keep checking regularly if you're after a particular accessory to upgrade your gaming tech. And don't forget to check tomorrow too as Amazon's summer sale continues and we can expect further items to receive price cuts.