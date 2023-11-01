This fast 360Hz gaming monitor from Dell is over £100 off in their early Black Friday sale

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but many companies have already begun discounting some of their products in order to get ahead of their retail competitors.

Dell is another giant that has started discounting some of its wares early this year, and we've found an amazing deal on this Alienware monitor. This 1080p IPS display packs a blazing fast 360Hz refresh rate, which is rare for a gaming monitor, and it's available for just £270 on the company's website. That's over £100 off its previous retail price.

This incredibly fast refresh rate means you'll be able to see as much of the action possible from your high-end gaming PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console. Many games, particularly online titles such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League, Apex Legends and many more all support fast refresh rates.

The monitor has an HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, and multiple USB ports, allowing you to keep all of your devices connected and help with the eternal struggle that is cable management.

If you're after all things Dell - and of course, Alienware - then check out Digital Foundry's Black Friday Dell deals hub. Some deals are already live and we'll keep updating it during this Black Friday month.