This 4K monitor Amazon Spring sale deal is just £146 and selling fast

The Amazon Spring sale is a great time to get a new monitor for your gaming or work setup, and if you're looking for a 4K monitor on a budget then this limited-time deal is worth a look.

For just £146 you can get this 27-inch 4K monitor from Viewsonic that would be great for those tasks where you need extra clarity and detail.

For under £150 you'll get an IPS panel with a 3840 x 2160 resolution that will give you excellent screen performance with the stunning visuals from a 4K resolution.

As it's only 60Hz, this won't be the best choice if you're trying to play Counter-Strike or Overwatch at a high level, but for slower-paced games or if you're using an Xbox Series or PS5 console at 4K then this can do the job very well.

It's also an excellent option if you're working from home, as that IPS display will give you better viewing angles and improved colour accuracy to help with whatever tasks you're doing.

This ViewSonic monitor isn't going to be featured in the best gaming monitor rankings anytime soon, but the 4K options in that list cost between two and four times as much as this one does.

At the time of writing this deal is nearly 90 per cent claimed, so if you want a cheap 4K monitor snap this one up before it goes.

