This 2TB Lexar NM710 SSD is only £80 at Amazon

Get a big NVMe storage boost for an affordable price.

When you're deciding on storage options for your new PC or upgrade, you can double up on speed and size thanks to some really good value NVMe SSDs that are available for less than high-capacity SATA drives were going for a few years ago.

For example, you can get this Lexar NM710 SSD, which has a 2TB capacity and is PCIe 4.0, for just £80 - that makes it cheaper than something like the Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD:

Lexar NM710 2TB SSD - £80 at Amazon UK

Lexar NM710 2TB SSD - $104 at Amazon US

The Lexar NM710 SSD has sequential speeds of up to 4850MB/s reads and 4500MB/s writes, which aren't competing with the highs of the best SSDs for gaming, but are still very solid speeds and higher than most PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

Unfortunately, those lower sequential speeds don't meet Sony's requirements for external SSDs for the PS5, so if you want to upgrade your console's storage then aiming for something like the Crucial P5 Plus is still a great option while it's on sale.

For you PC users though, the Lexar NM710 is a great workhorse SSD that you can slot into your motherboard and not have to worry about, and will help you store lots of games even if they do take up over 100GB of storage at a time.

SSDs continue to get cheaper in 2023, and we're doing our best to let you know when the best drives drop in price so make sure you're following the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tag underneath this article so you can get notified when we post a new deal article.

