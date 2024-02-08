There's a limited-time discount on the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD at Amazon

Sales on SSDs have slowed down in 2024, but retailers are still price-matching each other which results in some good limited-time offers to help you upgrade for less.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is still a great option for PC and PS5 users, and right now it has a new 15 per cent discount on Amazon which has made it the cheapest it's been since October 2023:

The 980 Pro is a step below the 990 Pro, which is currently the fastest SSD for PC gaming, but it's not far off itself with sequential speeds of 7,000 MB/s reads and 5,000 MB/s writes. Pair that with a Random performance of 680K IOPS for reads and 630K IOPS for writes and you'll give yourself serious improvement on loading times and file transfers compared to older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSDs.

If you're a PS5 user and want to add 2TB of storage to your console, the 980 Pro is also a great PS5 SSD choice if you attach a heatsink to it for as little as £8 then it will meet all of Sony's requirements and you won't have to worry about it.

This is a limited deal on Amazon, that looks set to expire once a certain amount of the discounted product has been sold. At the time of writing a third of the SSDs have been claimed so you'll want to snap this offer up while it's still available.

You can also grab the 980 Pro for this price from Currys, which is where Amazon is price-matching, with free standard delivery or click and collect, though next day delivery is an extra £6.

With SSD prices already up in 2024, you can get notifications on the latest storage deals by following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below, and following the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we spot throughout the week.