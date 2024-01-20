There was a Quake tease hiding in full sight in the Developer Direct showcase

Fans think they've spotted a reference to a new Quake game hiding in plain sight in Microsoft's latest Developer Direct presentation.

As spotted by ResetEra's JigglesBunny – in a segment about puzzles in the newly-announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game – players think they can just make out the Quake symbol and a little text: "AKE 6" written in the foreground on a whiteboard.

No, it's not concrete proof – for one thing, it's hard to imagine there'll be a Quake 6 before a Quake 5 – whilst the letters themselves could be coincidental, it's unlucky that the logo itself is there by accident. And though it's plausible that the game could be on the board simply as an inspiration for puzzle design, that still wouldn't explain the "6" next to the letters and logo, too. Curiouser and curiouser.

Does it categorically mean MachineGames is working on one or more Quake successors? Nope. But it's unlikely the name drop was there accidentally, either. Watch this space, eh? We'll keep you posted.

If you missed the headlines coming out of this week's show, allow us to bring you up to speed. The news team discusses the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 on this week's Eurogamer Newscast.

The big draw was Indiana Jones and The Great Circle from Wolfenstein maker MachineGames, a blockbuster action-adventure clearly set up to be Microsoft's answer to Uncharted. But as Tom P. points out, there was also the brilliant-looking Hellblade 2, too, the eye-catching sequel from Ninja Theory we've been looking forward to for years.