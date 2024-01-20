If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There was a Quake tease hiding in full sight in the Developer Direct showcase

"AKE 6."

A busy whiteboard with a blurry "AKE 6" apparent in the foreground.
Image credit: Xbox Developer Direct
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
15 comments

Fans think they've spotted a reference to a new Quake game hiding in plain sight in Microsoft's latest Developer Direct presentation.

As spotted by ResetEra's JigglesBunny – in a segment about puzzles in the newly-announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game – players think they can just make out the Quake symbol and a little text: "AKE 6" written in the foreground on a whiteboard.

Newscast: Did Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase a better year for Xbox?Watch on YouTube

No, it's not concrete proof – for one thing, it's hard to imagine there'll be a Quake 6 before a Quake 5 – whilst the letters themselves could be coincidental, it's unlucky that the logo itself is there by accident. And though it's plausible that the game could be on the board simply as an inspiration for puzzle design, that still wouldn't explain the "6" next to the letters and logo, too. Curiouser and curiouser.

Does it categorically mean MachineGames is working on one or more Quake successors? Nope. But it's unlikely the name drop was there accidentally, either. Watch this space, eh? We'll keep you posted.

Developer Direct 2024.

If you missed the headlines coming out of this week's show, allow us to bring you up to speed. The news team discusses the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 on this week's Eurogamer Newscast.

The big draw was Indiana Jones and The Great Circle from Wolfenstein maker MachineGames, a blockbuster action-adventure clearly set up to be Microsoft's answer to Uncharted. But as Tom P. points out, there was also the brilliant-looking Hellblade 2, too, the eye-catching sequel from Ninja Theory we've been looking forward to for years.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Quake 4

Xbox 360, PC

Related topics
Activision Aspyr Media id Software Leaks Microsoft PC Puzzle Raven Software Shooter teaser
See 2 more Xbox 360 Xbox Developer Direct
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments