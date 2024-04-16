The Walking Dead publisher crowdfunding big-budget Invincible game

The Walking Dead publisher Skybound has plans for a new AAA Invincible game, and is now crowdfunding to make it all happen.

Skybound said this game - which will be based upon Prime's hit superhero animated series (which in turn is based on the comics) of the same name - will be developed by a 30-person studio boasting veterans from the likes of Activision Blizzard, EA and Amazon Games. In addition, Invincible (and The Walking Dead) creator Robert Kirkman is also on board.

This, Skybound said, will ensure "the company is making the best video game in the universe" for fans of the series. It went on to describe the project as a "first-of-its-kind Invincible experience".

"We are thrilled to launch this Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on Republic, inviting fans to join us on this new expansion and venture," CEO of Skybound Entertainment David Alpert said. "At Skybound, we prioritise fostering meaningful connections with our audience, and this initiative allows fans to not only immerse themselves in the world of Invincible but also to directly contribute to its expansion."

At the time of writing, Skybound has already secured $449,910 in crowdfunding, with backers required to invest $100 as a minimum.

The company acknowledged that generally crowdfunded video games are focused on indie releases, but said because of this "retail investors rarely have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of AAA game publishers".

This game is "anything but indie", it continued, with Skybound promising a "highly produced, high-octane blood bath" on release. "What do you say? Guts, gore, and potential investor glory?"

If you want to know more about this campaign or even invest in it yourself, you can do so now over on Republic. Crowdfunding will close later this month, on 29th April.

What do you think about crowdfunding for a AAA title?