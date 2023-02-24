If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Tower is a game you'll be playing for a long time

Not without floors.

Christian Donlan avatar
Feature by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on
The Tower

Hello! There are so many good games out this week, it's almost dizzying. Top of any list is a new game from Llamasoft - Akka Arrh is absolutely astonishing, a bright splinter of arcade genius that ranks with the studio's very best work. Elsewhere, Taps had a lovely war with Company of Heroes 3, while Shoot 'Em Up fans are well looked after both with Toaplan's latest collection of games and Will Freeman's luminous write-up of it. Finally, there's Birth, which feels a bit like discovering a whole run of underground comics written by someone who's about to be your new favourite writer.

In a week with so many riches, it feels odd to pick between them and select just one game. It also feels like we should try to point you towards something you might have missed. This week, that's The Tower, a free game you'll find over on Itch. It's the work of a wildly creative designer and I've been playing it all week. I'll be playing it next week too, and the week after. And the week after that.

The Tower's very simple, in a way. You are climbing a tower with 100 floors. Each floor has a staircase that's locked off by the roll of a 100-sided dice. Each time you approach this lock, you need to roll a number that's equal or higher than the floor you're currently on. That's it.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
About the Author
Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch