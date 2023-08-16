The speedy Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD is down to its lowest-ever-price

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is an excellent SSD, competing with the likes of the WD_Black SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro, but offering large amounts of storage for a very low price.

Right now the 2TB model of the MP600 Pro LPX is down to just £84 at Scan Computers - an absurdly small price for a PCIe 4.0 SSD with that capactiy, and it's the lowest-ever-price the SSD has been.

If you're interested in picking up the Corsair MP600 PRO NH 2TB SSD in the US, the best place to get it right now is at Newegg where it's $110. While it's not on offer, that's still a very good price for an NVMe SSD with that level of speed and capacity.

The MP600 Pro has impressive sequential speeds of 7100MB/s for reads and 6800MB/s for writes, and its random performance numbers of up to 1M IOPS are equally as good, pair that with the 2TB of space and it easily stands up with some of the best SSDs for PC that are out right now.

The MP600 Pro's speeds also easily meet Sony's requirements for it to work in a PS5, making it one of the best SSDs for the PS5 if you want to increase your console's usable storage by more than three times as much. The NH in the product name stands for 'No-heatsink', so to be safe it's worth adding on a heatsink like this just to make sure it stays cool in your system when it's running games.

If you've been wanting to add more storage to your PS5 or PC recently, then you're not going to find an SSD that can give you as much storage and speed for under £85, and you won't have to worry about making another upgrade for a while.

