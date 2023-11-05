The PS5 Slim is "not that much smaller" than its chunkier sibling, according to this new teardown video

Comparisons between the OG PS5 and the PS5 Slim are out, and some say the sleeker new design is "not that much smaller" than its chunkier sibling.

Dave2D has provided a detailed teardown of the brand-new console system, showing off the machine's trimmer stature and the console's new outer cover, which now boasts a half matte, half gloss finish. This means any panels bought for the original system cannot be used on the updated one, as it essentially has four separate pieces.

NEW Sony PS5 "Slim" - Teardown + Thoughts.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Dave2D made specific mention of the weight difference. Whilst the original version weighs in at either 3.9kg or 3.3kg, depending upon whether or not you have the digital version or the system with the disc drive, the new models weighs 3.2kg or 2.6kg respectively.

Dave also expressed his dismay that whilst "feet" were included for those using their PS5s horizontally, there was no such stand for vertical users – that has to be purchased separately – and noted that the Slim probably doesn't have a new chip, as the power consumption was slightly higher with the newer system (thanks, GeekyGadgets).

The new PS5 Slim was announced on 10th October 2023 and is set to launch this November, albeit in the US first.

Sony recently said it expects one of its best seasons ever for console sales this Christmas, as PlayStation 5 stock is now in "full supply" for the first time since the PS5 launched in November 2020.