The Pokémon Company donates ¥50m to the Japanese Red Cross to aid earthquake rescue efforts

Plus the Pokémon With You Foundation will support "children affected by the disaster".

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

The Pokémon Company has donated ¥50 million (£272K / $346K) to the Japanese Red Cross to aid the rescue and support efforts for those affected by 1st January's devastating earthquake.

In a statement posted to the company's social media channel, the firm said it offered its deepest sympathies to all those affected and has offered the funding "in order to help those affected by the disaster and to help restore the affected areas" (as translated by Google Translate).

Furthermore, via the Pokémon With You Foundation, the company will also "continue to carry out activities to help children affected by the disaster regain their smiles".

According to The Guardian, the death toll from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in western Japan "has now reached 100 as rescue workers fought aftershocks to carefully pull people from the rubble". At the time of writing, 211 people remain missing.

