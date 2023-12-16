The Game Awards 2023 has broken its own viewership record with 118m livestreams

The Game Awards 2023 has broken its own viewership record, clocking up around 118 million livestreams.

Host and producer Geoff Keighley confirmed the numbers on X/Twitter, revealing that the 2023 awards were streamed live across 17,000+ channels and 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and X/Twitter.

With 103m global livestreams in 2022, that's a 15 per cent year-on-year increase for the show.

"We are humbled to announce that The Game Awards reached a new viewership milestone of 118 million global livestreams in 2023, the most watched show in our 10-year history," Keighley announced on Twitter.

"On YouTube Gaming the 4K TGA feed delivered a 53 per cent jump in [year on year] peak concurrently to over 900K. Platform-wide (including co-streams), TGA on YouTube was up 35 per cent to over 1.7M peak concurrent. 4,000 channels co-streamed the show on YouTube."

All told more than 17,000 channels co-streamed TGA 2023! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 14, 2023

"On Twitch, co-streaming was up 24 per cent YoY, with over 13,680 creators co-streaming. Peak concurrent audience on Twitch hit 1.94M, with total live watch time up 10 per cent YoY. The new 'Twitch Predicts The Game Awards' extension reached nearly 4 million views w/ peak audience of 330K," he added. "All told more than 17,000 channels co-streamed TGA 2023!"

ICYMI, Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, has shared what he wanted to say in his acceptance speech at The Game Awards.

Larian took home six wins at the awards ceremony for Baldur's Gate 3, including game of the year. As he was unable to make a long speech due to the controversially short speech time allotted to winners, Vincke posted a thread on X/Twitter with all the thanks he had wanted to give after winning game of the year.