The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB SSD is still only £63 post-Prime Day

There were lots of big discounts on some of the best SSDs for gaming during the second Amazon Prime Day sale last week, and now it's over there are still some of the fastest NVMe storage drives sitting at their lowest-ever-price ahead of Black Friday.

One of those SSDs is the 1TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX, which dropped to a new low of £63 last week and is still that cheap right now, making one of the best SSDs for the PS5 an excellent deal:

The MP600 Pro LPX packs in sequential read and write speeds of up to 7100MB/s and 6800MB/s respectively, and has equally impressive random performance figures of up to 1M IOPS, so your games will load, run, and transfer quickly.

This SSD is great for a PS5 storage upgrade because it comes with its own thick and low-profile aluminium heatsink that is designed to fit within the PS5's small expandable storage enclosure. You need a heatsink for an extra PS5 SSD because of that confined space, and it's nice not to have to buy one separately and attach it yourself.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX has performance at a similar level to the Samsung 980 PRO, which is more expensive currently if you want the heatsink version. It was a good deal at £85 when it was on sale back in April, so being able to pick one up now for £63 is excellent value.

