The brilliant Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is now £60 on Amazon

The Logitech G502 mouse is the most popular gaming mouse around, with the excellent Logitech Hero sensor and extra programmable buttons making it versatile and easy to use.

It's a great wired gaming mouse, so Logitech decided to cut the cord and make a wireless version of the G502 using their Lightspeed wireless tech, so if you want to have one of the best mice on the market without a cable across your desk you can.

Now, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has dropped in price on Amazon to just £60, which is only a couple of quid more than its lowest-ever-price:

The G502 lightspeed wireless mouse has a smaller discount on Amazon US where it's $98, which is still a fair price for a mouse of this quality but not the cheapest it's been recently.

The G502 Lightspeed wireless really is just a wireless version of the G502, meaning you get the same excellent sensor with 25,600 DPI that you can adjust. You also get the 11 programmable buttons that can be adjusted in the Logitech G-hub software, and you can assign different profiles so you can have those buttons do different things depending on which game you're playing.

No wires obviously means the G502 wireless will be running on battery power. The G502 uses a rechargeable battery that can get up to 60 hours of use when the lights are off, and you can charge it wirelessly with Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging mousepad, so you could never have to worry about plugging it in.

The G502 is still one of the best gaming mice around, and it's great to have a choice between wired and wireless for it - with both at very good price points right now.

If you want to know when there are new deals on more Logitech products, or deals on other mice and gaming accessories, then follow the topics underneath the article using the tags to get notified when we write about a new deal.