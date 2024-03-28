The big PS5 Slim disc console discount expires this weekend

The £70 discount available on the PlayStation 5 Slim disc console is set to expire on the 31st of March, meaning you've got until Sunday to snap up the console for its lowest price so far.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it even cheaper thanks to a Prime exclusive discount that takes a further £20 off, making it the same price as the Digital slim console is currently:

If you're not getting the console from Amazon, you can pick it up for £409/£410 from the following retailers:

If you want to see the best deals on PlayStation 5 games and accessories, you can have a look through our best PS5 deals page to see what's on offer. You'll also want to get set up with a PlayStation Plus subscription so you can play games online, and get access to a host of new games every month. We have a PlayStation Plus deals page ready to help you get the subscription service for less.

