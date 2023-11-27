The best Cyber Monday PS5 controller deals 2023

After a busy weekend of deals, we're now into Cyber Monday where you still have chance to take advantage of some great gaming and tech offers.

If you've just got yourself a PS5 from Black Friday deals, you're probably looking to get extra controllers too, whether you plan to have spares for local multiplayer or fancy something different from the default white.

The DualSense controllers are a big step up from Sony's previous DualShock 4 controllers, with immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, as well as a built-in microphone and speaker. This also makes them fairly pricey controllers, which makes any savings you can get all the more welcoming.

The best deal is from ShopTo in the UK where DualSense controllers are down to just £39.85 while you also get a £5 gift card.

We've rounded up all of the Cyber Monday deals for DualSense controllers from retailers in both the UK and US below.

UK

US

