The ASUS ROG Ally is down to its lowest-ever-price

ASUS released the ROG Ally in June 2023 and it has been the main rival console to the Steam Deck so far. At the end of the year the Ally was discounted from its £699 RRP to £549 for the first time.

If you missed out over Christmas on a cheaper ROG Ally you've now got another chance, as the handheld console is again discounted by £150 down to £549:

Other UK retailers have price-matched the ROG Ally now, so you can also grab this deal from Amazon UK and Very if you have any gift cards or cashback offers you want to make the most of.

The Ally is an impressive piece of kit, fitting in 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to store and run your games on the 7-inch Full HD touchscreen, all while only weighing just over 600 grams.

You can boost the storage of the ROG Ally easily too with some of the best micro SD cards for handheld consoles, or if you really want to give it a boost you can install one of the best SSDs for the ROG Ally and unlock that PCIe 4.0 performance.

The ROG Ally's Armoury Crate software keeps all of your favourite games from your different libraries like Steam and Xbox together so you can navigate them easily. Playing Xbox titles on the ROG Ally is natural too thanks to the Xbox-style controls, and you get 3 months free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so you can jump straight in.

