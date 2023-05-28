If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Team17 has revealed a mysterious new game without telling us anything about it

...-- .---- ... - / -- .- -.-- / ..--- ----- ..--- ...--

Redacted
Team17
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Team17 has unveiled a mysterious new project, Redacted.

Whether that's the game's final name or a placeholder we have no idea, as the press release itself is almost entirely redacted too, telling us only that someone – or something – in the game is "preparing for deployment".

[REDACTED] - Announce Teaser.

Thankfully, the accompanying cinematic video – albeit also entitled Redacted – gives us a little more information, intimating that the game is set during war time when the platoon was "out-manned and out-gunned".

However, a voiceover also explains that it's "the enemy's strength [that] blinds them" and "we" – whoever "we" are, of course – "are an army of shadows". Curiouser and curiouser.

Team17's press release is almost entirely redacted

Team17 pops up again later in the video's comment section, adding the following in Morse code "...-- .---- ... - / -- .- -.-- / ..--- ----- ..--- ...--".

I'm reliably informed that this translates to a date – 31st May 2023 – which is likely when we'll get more information as that date is also given on the mysterious press release.

As always, we'll keep you posted and will hopefully have a little more to report sometime on Wednesday. Watch this space, eh?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch