"Stylish, story-driven" adventure Thirsty Suitors gets a release date

First-person suitor.

Main character Jala facing off with her ex Sergio in a love-battle scene from Thirsty Suitors.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The new "stylish, story-driven" adventure-stroke-dating game Thirsty Suitors has a release date: 2nd November.

Described as a "game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself", Thirsty Suitors sees you help Jala "handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes, and mend broken friendships in time for her sister’s wedding".

Watch on YouTube
THIRSTY SUITORS | Release Date Trailer.

"Can Jala learn to love herself and heal the wounds of her past?" the video description teases, before giving us a two-minute peek at Jala's hectic world and family life, reminding some in the comments of Edgar Wright's film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs The World.

"Thirsty Suitors is a stylish, story-driven adventure that unfolds through turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking."

The new adventure is confirmed as coming to PC via Steam, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and both last-gen systems. It'll also be available from 2nd November on Xbox Game Pass.

"Tony Hawk's skating, Wild Hearts: Sayonara's musicality, Paper Mario's combat - it's easy to portray Thirsty Suitors as an inventively themed album of concepts and influences," Edwin said of the romance game. "There's the risk that all these elements might fly apart in the hands, sabotaging the story's efforts to navigate its messy web of emotional and generational dynamics. I feel like Outerloop is going to pull it all together, though - there's a wonderful, alternately sweet and sardonic energy to the writing and visual presentation, which powers you through the changes of genre.

"I'm looking forward to playing more of a game which understands that even the most unromantic of RPGs is fundamentally a question of character chemistry."

