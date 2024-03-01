Stylish 3D runner Never Yield is free on the Epic Games Store this week

Another Thursday, another Epic Games Store freebie to add to your ever-growing backlog, this time in the form of stylish 3D side-scroller Never Yield.

Never Yield - also known as Aerial_Knight's Never Yield to ensure you don't forget who developed it - released back in 2021, offering up an experience something like a classic endless runner. It sees players stampeding across a strikingly designed future Tokyo, all to a winning soundtrack created by Detroit artist Danime-Sama.

"Take the role of Wally," explains Never Yield's official description. "A mysterious character that has recovered what was taken from him. Hopefully, you're fast enough to outrun your enemies. Expose the truth and try to uncover the mystery of what happened to them."

Eurogamer never got around to reviewing Never Yield - - which is about to get a similarly styled follow-up in the form of Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield - but Christian Donlan did have time to share some early thoughts back when it was a demo. "Drones buzz overhead, vans chase you and then collide, or flip through the air almost taking your head off," he wrote. "There's a fantastic colourful aesthetic to it, and with its speed and sense of thwarting injustices, I suspect the final game is going to give me Jet Set Radio flashbacks."

And that's your lot for this week's Epic Games Store freebies. If Never Yield takes your fancy though, it'll be available to add to your library for free until next Thursday, 8th March. After which, Astro Duel 2 - a brand-new sci-fi action romp from developer Wild Rooster, which combines top-down dogfights and platforming - will wear the freebie crown.